Christian Dior's local firm fined for shoddy T-shirts

The Shanghai company of French designer Christian Dior has been fined nearly 60,000 yuan (US$9,288) by Jing'an District market regulators for selling substandard T-shirts.

The fine was based on the product value totaling 57,600 yuan, according to the administrative penalty notification issued by the Jing'an District Administration for Market Regulation.

The nine substandard shirts have been confiscated and no illegal profits were made, according to the administration, which did not specify the problem with the T-shirts.