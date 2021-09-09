News / Metro

Woman caught red-handed stealing in temple

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:34 UTC+8, 2021-09-09       0
A woman, who was caught stealing coins from a donation box in a Buddhist temple on Chongming Island, was punished with a 10-day detention, Shanghai police said.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:34 UTC+8, 2021-09-09       0

3 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • The suspect caught stealing on a surveillance camera inside a Buddhist temple on Chongming Island.

    Ti Gong

  • The suspect has confessed about the theft.

    Ti Gong

  • The suspect has confessed about the theft.

    Ti Gong

A woman was caught stealing coins from a donation box in a Buddhist temple on Chongming Island, Shanghai police said on Thursday.

The woman, surnamed Ji, was using a stick with a magnet head to extract money from the donation box at 11am on August 11 when she was discovered by temple staff, who called police.

Ji has confessed, saying this was her third theft attempt at the same temple.

She had allegedly stolen 97 yuan (US$15).

Ji, who comes from out of town, was detained for 10 days for theft.

Police revealed that she had already been punished for stealing donation money from other temples in Shanghai before.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Chongming Island
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     