Shanghai resources targeted to back growth of South China district

Shenzhen's Luohu inks dealswith Shanghai to nurture development of culture and tourism, gold and jewellery and finance sectors.

Ti Gong

Authorities from Luohu District in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, is eying Shanghai to lure talent, businesses and investment in such fields as culture and tourism, finance and commerce to power the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

A pilot district of urban renewal in Shenzhen, Luohu's development centers on "one main corridor, two zones and three belts," a theme highlighting fields such as headquarters economy, the cultural creativity industry, gold and jewellery industries, business services and commerce.

A cultural and ecological leisure zone is taking shape in Luohu.

"We are seeking cooperation in Shanghai in cultural and tourism fields as the zone has been included in the development blueprint of Luohu," said Chen Xiaojun, director of Luohu's enterprise service center, on Wednesday during a promotion event in Shanghai.

"Cultural precipitation is important and the zone will be a highlight of Luohu's overall development."

Ti Gong

Tourist attractions such as Xianhu Botanical Garden, Wutong Mountain scenic area and Donghu Park are located in Luohu, which has a greenery coverage of 65.5 percent and a forest coverage of 50.1 percent.

On Wednesday, Guangdong Land Holdings inked a cooperation agreement with Shanghai Diamond Exchange to create a diamond display and information sharing platform for the GDH City project, an urban renewal complex covering about 650,000 square meters in Luohu.

Luohu is the largest gold and jewellery hub in China and Luohu Gold and Diamond Finance Center will be built under the cooperation.

Shanghai-based cultural service provider Baoku Culture, designer and operator of a museum and art center inside Shanghai Tower, will provide technology, management and operational support as well as cultural innovation and deposit-box services for GDH City.

Shenzhen's first brewery art zone, covering 14,000 square meters, will be built in a cultural and ecological leisure zone in Luohu. GDH City is located on the original site of a former brewery, and its fermentation tank and other iconic buildings will be preserved.



"We invite businesses in the Yangtze River Delta region to invest in Luohu whose business environment will be continuously optimized with preferential policies in funding, tax and services," said Chen.