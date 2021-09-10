News / Metro

Parcels block access for returning university students

Weibo

Piles of parcels block the way into Shanghai Jian Qiao University.

Weibo

Piles of delivery parcels have overwhelmed a college road in Shanghai as the university welcomes its freshmen in September, Xinmin.cn reported.

As a video posted on Twitter-like Weibo showed, row after row of parcels blocked the way into Shanghai Jian Qiao University in the Pudong New Area.

The massive number of packages left netizens in awe and wondering how students could locate their parcels.

A university student trying to pick out packages said: "There's no place to put your feet," and it was "almost like a battlefield."

Weibo

Students can hardly stand to pick out their parcels.

Weibo
Weibo
Weibo

While netizens raved about these freshmen's strong purchasing power, some of them explained that what they had bought are all daily necessities as the university is under closed-loop management due to the pandemic.

Some students said it was actually "an orderly chaos" as the parcels were classified by different majors or dormitories.

Most parcels have currently been taken away, the report said.

Weibo

The parcels are classified by majors or dormitories.

