News / Metro

What are the most popular Chinese family names in Shanghai?

liyi
  19:40 UTC+8, 2021-09-10       0
Residents with the top ten surnames account for 38.6 percent of the total population of the city. Check out if the surnames of the Chinese you know are on the list.
liyi
  19:40 UTC+8, 2021-09-10       0

Among the nearly 25 million people living in Shanghai, the most common Chinese surnames are Zhang, Wang, Chen, Li, Liu, Xu, Yang, Zhu, Zhou and Wu, according to the seventh national census. Residents with these surnames account for 38.6 percent of the total population. Do you know any people with these surnames?

What are the most popular Chinese family names in Shanghai?
Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     