What are the most popular Chinese family names in Shanghai?

Residents with the top ten surnames account for 38.6 percent of the total population of the city. Check out if the surnames of the Chinese you know are on the list.

Among the nearly 25 million people living in Shanghai, the most common Chinese surnames are Zhang, Wang, Chen, Li, Liu, Xu, Yang, Zhu, Zhou and Wu, according to the seventh national census. Residents with these surnames account for 38.6 percent of the total population. Do you know any people with these surnames?