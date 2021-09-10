News / Metro

Handicapped woman has natural child birth

A 36-year-old woman who lost part of her leg in a traffic accident successfully delivered a baby through natural birth with the help of local medical staff, the Gynecology and Obstetrics Hospital at Fudan University said.

Cui Xiao was in a serious traffic accident five years ago, and lost the lower portion of her right leg. As a result, she has to undergo debridement surgery each year.

Cui became pregnant after the latest debridement surgery.

She went to the hospital for prenatal care. Because she wasn't able to move after the surgery and her injured leg hadn't fully recovered, she suffered pregnancy-related diabetes.

Doctors made an individualized plan for Cui to help her with nutrition and exercise.

She expressed a strong preference for natural delivery. After a thorough checkup, doctors helped her deliver her baby naturally through appropriate preparation and on-site guidance.

Cui and her husband expressed their deep gratitude to medical staff by naming the baby girl You You, which means blessing in Chinese.

Ti Gong

A medical staff checks Cui Xiao's injured leg.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
