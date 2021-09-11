2 new coronavirus cases reported in Shanghai

They are Chinese returning from the UK and Argentina. Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

Two imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on September 6.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Argentina who arrived at the local airport on September 7.

Both cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 88 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,153 imported cases, 2,046 have been discharged upon recovery and 107 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 381 local cases, 367 have been discharged upon recovery and seven are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.