Breaching bottleneck in region's urban digital transformation

A skills competition to discover big data talent has opened in Jing'an District.

A skills competition to discover big data talent has opened in Jing'an District.

The 2021 Yangtze River Delta Big Data Industry Vocational Skills Competition kicked off on Tuesday at the Shibei High Technology Park, where the Shanghai Big Data Center, hailed as the city's brain, is located.

The competition, involving trade unions, cyberspace offices and big data companies in the Yangtze River Delta region, hopes to discover professionals in the industry. It expects them to breach the bottleneck in the region's urban digital transformation, in particular problems in the urban economy, social governance and improvement of people's livelihoods.

At the inauguration ceremony, 15 big data institutes and companies in the region released 22 projects and demands in the application of big data in anti-fraud, tackling traffic jam and other hot topics.

It will also feature a knowledge contest, a weeklong event to promote cyberspace safety, and selection of good examples of big data applications.

The competition will last till mid-October.