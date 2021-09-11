Red Cross first-aid training for transportation staff

Local Red Cross teamed up with Shanghai's transportation authority to kick off first-aid training for staff to improve ability when dealing with an emergency.

The event was launched on Saturday, World Red Cross Day.

Red Cross officials donated first-aid kits to the transportation commission.

First-aid training to staff at transportation sections will be promoted and emergency equipment will be installed in transportation hubs to enhance the ability to treat critical patients, the Red Cross said.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE