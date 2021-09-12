3 imported coronavirus cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, nine patients were discharged upon recovery.

Three imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in Spain who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on August 31.

The second patient is a Chinese working in the Ivory Coast who arrived at the airport on September 7.

The third patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the airport on September 9.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 32 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, nine patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,156 imported cases, 2,055 have been discharged upon recovery and 101 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are currently undergoing test.

Of all the 381 local cases, 367 have been discharged upon recovery and seven are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.