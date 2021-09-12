News / Metro

Hard to believe, but story of swollen fingers rings true

In a departure from normal duties, firefighters are being called on to help remove rings stuck on people's swollen fingers.
In a departure from normal duties, firefighters are being called on to help remove rings stuck on people's swollen fingers.

Staff at the Huangpu District station helped two men last week.

They first used an electric cutter to cut into the metal, and then use special pliers to cut them off.

District firefighting and rescue authorities have to deal with more than 100 such cases every year.

"The most expensive ring we ever had to cut off, we were told, was worth 100,000 yuan (US$15,520)," said authorities.

In another case, it took the firefighters two hours to free the hands of a 70-year-old lady from seven rings.

"In most cases, people whose fingers are being squeezed by rings are older who have been wearing them for years and suddenly get swollen fingers," said authorities.

"We have also helped adults who bought tight rings and children who got their fingers stuck in a nut or the ring of a ring-pull can."

The firefighters suggest that people whose fingers are becoming swollen due to tight rings can try to get the rings off first by using lubricant, dipping their fingers in cold water or trying to pull them off with thin threads.

If that doesn't work they should seek professional help immediately.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
Follow Us

