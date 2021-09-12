Medical freshmen start new semester with oath

Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine freshmen took part in a new semester ceremony on Sunday.

Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine freshmen took part in a new semester ceremony on Sunday, where they swore their oaths with white gowns.

In their first lesson, leading medical experts shared their medical skills and their experience and dedication while serving in the front line against COVID-19.

An original drama about medical staff during the coronavirus epidemic was also played on Sunday.

The drama was based on the Shanghai's medical team supporting Wuhan, the then epicenter of the epidemic.