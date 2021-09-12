News / Metro

Shanghai Disney Resort close gates ahead of super typhoon

  20:32 UTC+8, 2021-09-12       0
Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will be closed on Monday and Tuesday because of Typhoon Chanthu.
People with tickets to visit Shanghai Disneyland may choose to visit the park on any other day within the next six months.

Tickets can be redeemed at the park entrance turnstiles with the original ID card or travel document on the day of the visit, and reservations will not be required.

If they can't visit the park in the next six months, they can obtain a refund.

For those who purchased tickets through Shanghai Disney Resort's official website, app, WeChat and reservation center, or official Fliggy flagship store and official JD flagship store, they can request a refund through the resort's official app. They will obtain the refund through the original purchase channel within 45 working days.

For those who purchased the tickets through other official channels, please contact the original ticket purchase channel to request a refund.

People can also contact the resort on: 400-180-0000 (Chinese mainland) or +86-21-3158-0000 (other countries / regions) for all enquiries. If the wait time of the hotline is long, the resort recommends people send an email to shdr.yuding@disney.com and leave contact information, and it will process the email.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
