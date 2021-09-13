﻿
News / Metro

Aircraft secured to tarmacs as Typhoon Chanthu approaches

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  13:47 UTC+8, 2021-09-13       0
About 40 aircraft have been secured to the tarmac at Shanghai's Pudong and Hongqiao airports in preparation for the approaching Typhoon Chanthu.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  13:47 UTC+8, 2021-09-13       0
Edited by Yang Jian. Subtitles by Yang Jian.

About 40 aircraft have been secured to the tarmacs at Shanghai's Pudong and Hongqiao airports in preparation for the approaching Typhoon Chanthu.

China Eastern Airlines has finished securing 31 passenger aircraft at Pudong airport and six aircraft at Hongqiao airport as of 8am on Monday.

The Shanghai-based carrier has also secured eight aircraft at Xiaoshan Airport in neighboring Hangzhou and transferred all aircraft at the airport in Ningbo to ensure their safety during the typhoon.

All flights after 11am will be cancelled at Shanghai's Pudong International Airport on Monday. Hongqiao International Airport will cancel all arriving and departing flights after 3pm.

Aircraft secured to tarmacs as Typhoon Chanthu approaches
Ti Gong

China Eastern staff secure an aircraft to the tarmac at the Pudong airport.

China Eastern has also canceled all of its flights at Wenzhou airport before 2pm, all flights at Taizhou airport before 8pm, as well as all flights at airports on the Zhoushan archipelago, Ningbo and Hangzhou on Monday.

Besides aircraft, the carrier secured 503 vehicles at Hongqiao airport and over 2,600 vehicles at Pudong airport after the last flight on Sunday.

As of 10:20am on Monday, 20 China Eastern flights have taken off from Pudong airport while four flights have landed safely. Hongqiao airport has handled 59 of China Eastern's departing flights as well as 16 arriving flights.

The Shanghai Airport Authority has said the takeoff and landing capacity of the two airports will be largely reduced after midnight on Monday.

Some 80 percent of passenger flights will be canceled on Monday, the airport authority said.

Aircraft secured to tarmacs as Typhoon Chanthu approaches
Ti Gong

China Eastern staff inspect an aircraft at Hongqiao airport.

Aircraft secured to tarmacs as Typhoon Chanthu approaches
Ti Gong

All vehicles are secured to the tarmac at Pudong airport ahead of the typhoon.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     