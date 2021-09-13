Aircraft secured to tarmacs as Typhoon Chanthu approaches

About 40 aircraft have been secured to the tarmac at Shanghai's Pudong and Hongqiao airports in preparation for the approaching Typhoon Chanthu.

About 40 aircraft have been secured to the tarmacs at Shanghai's Pudong and Hongqiao airports in preparation for the approaching Typhoon Chanthu.

China Eastern Airlines has finished securing 31 passenger aircraft at Pudong airport and six aircraft at Hongqiao airport as of 8am on Monday.

The Shanghai-based carrier has also secured eight aircraft at Xiaoshan Airport in neighboring Hangzhou and transferred all aircraft at the airport in Ningbo to ensure their safety during the typhoon.

All flights after 11am will be cancelled at Shanghai's Pudong International Airport on Monday. Hongqiao International Airport will cancel all arriving and departing flights after 3pm.

Ti Gong

China Eastern has also canceled all of its flights at Wenzhou airport before 2pm, all flights at Taizhou airport before 8pm, as well as all flights at airports on the Zhoushan archipelago, Ningbo and Hangzhou on Monday.

Besides aircraft, the carrier secured 503 vehicles at Hongqiao airport and over 2,600 vehicles at Pudong airport after the last flight on Sunday.

As of 10:20am on Monday, 20 China Eastern flights have taken off from Pudong airport while four flights have landed safely. Hongqiao airport has handled 59 of China Eastern's departing flights as well as 16 arriving flights.

The Shanghai Airport Authority has said the takeoff and landing capacity of the two airports will be largely reduced after midnight on Monday.

Some 80 percent of passenger flights will be canceled on Monday, the airport authority said.

Ti Gong