Online reservations for foreign work permit application now available

Online reservation for work permit application services for foreigners is now available at Shanghai's one-stop government affairs service platform.

Companies can now make reservations to apply for work permits for foreign employees at https://zwdt.sh.gov.cn/govPortals before going to the service window at the Shanghai Science and Technology Administrative Service Center in Building 1 at 1525 Zhongshan Road W.

Users can click the second button of the sidebar on the website's right side to enter the page. Then click "Shanghai Science and Technology Commission" from the list of government departments, and choose "Shanghai Science and Technology Administrative Service Center" to finish the online reservation.

