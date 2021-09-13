﻿
News / Metro

More than 100,000 people evacuated due to typhoon

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  15:50 UTC+8, 2021-09-13       0
More than 100,000 people have been evacuated from the city's coastal areas as Typhoon Chanthu approaches.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  15:50 UTC+8, 2021-09-13       0
More than 100,000 people evacuated due to typhoon
Ti Gong

Firefighters in Jinshan are prepared for the typhoon.

More than 100,000 people evacuated due to typhoon
Ti Gong

Workers check coastal areas in Jinshan before the typhoon's arrival.

More than 100,000 people have been evacuated from Shanghai's coastal areas as Typhoon Chanthu approaches.

In the Pudong New Area, more than 92,000 people have moved to 320 temporary shelters, and in Jinshan District, nearly 17,000 people are in 232 temporary shelters as of 12pm on Monday, officials said.

Pudong's waterfront areas along the Huangpu River have been cordoned off, and retailers have closed their doors. Jinshan has closed its city beach, railway services and all public cultural venues.

The two regions have readied themselves for the typhoon by preparing high-power pumping vehicles, mobile water pumps, suction pumps and sandbags. Emergency experts are ready to respond to any difficulties.

More than 100,000 people evacuated due to typhoon
Ti Gong

Buses are arranged in Jinshan District to take people to safety.

More than 100,000 people evacuated due to typhoon
Ti Gong

A temporary shelter in Jinshan.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     