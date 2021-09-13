More than 100,000 people evacuated due to typhoon

More than 100,000 people have been evacuated from the city's coastal areas as Typhoon Chanthu approaches.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

In the Pudong New Area, more than 92,000 people have moved to 320 temporary shelters, and in Jinshan District, nearly 17,000 people are in 232 temporary shelters as of 12pm on Monday, officials said.

Pudong's waterfront areas along the Huangpu River have been cordoned off, and retailers have closed their doors. Jinshan has closed its city beach, railway services and all public cultural venues.

The two regions have readied themselves for the typhoon by preparing high-power pumping vehicles, mobile water pumps, suction pumps and sandbags. Emergency experts are ready to respond to any difficulties.

Ti Gong