﻿
News / Metro

More Metro lines suspended in Shanghai due to typhoon

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  15:55 UTC+8, 2021-09-13       0
Seven more Metro lines will suspend their service partially or entirely during the typhoon.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  15:55 UTC+8, 2021-09-13       0
More Metro lines suspended in Shanghai due to typhoon
Ti Gong

A Metro police officer reminds passengers outside Heshahangcheng Station on Line 16 on Monday morning to use other means of transportation as the line is out of service at the moment.

Due to Typhoon Chanthu, more Metro lines are set to be partially or fully suspended for the rest of the day, Shanghai's Metro operators announced on Monday afternoon.

Metro lines 3 and 17 will be entirely out of service, as well as Line 1 between Xinzhuang and Shanghai South Railway Station and between Shanghai Railway Station and Fujin Road. Additionally, Line 6 between Gangcheng Road and Yunshan Road, Line 8 between Luheng Road and Shendu Highway, Line 10 between Xinjiangwancheng and Jilong Road, and Line 11 between Yuqiao and Disneyland and from North Jiading and Huaqiao to Wuwei Road will be suspended.

As of 2pm, lines 5 and 16, the Pujiang Line and the maglev are out of service as well as Line 2 between Tangzhen and the Pudong International Airport, while trains run at lower speeds at all parts of the Metro system that are exposed to open air.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     