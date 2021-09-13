Scientists research bacteria connected with colorectal cancer

Local medical experts have identified and researched a type of bacteria linked with intestinal disease and colorectal cancer.

Local medical experts have identified a type of bacteria linked with intestinal disease and colorectal cancer. The bacteria can be used as a biomarker to forecast the development of intestinal disease and the risk of cancerous growth.

Enterotoxigenic Bacteriodes fragilis (ETBF) is strongly associated with the occurrence of inflammatory bowel disease and colorectal cancer. However, the bacteria's mechanism for causing ETBF-induced intestinal problems has remained unclear.

Experts from Shanghai's Renji Hospital used microRNA (mRNA) sequencing to explain the mechanism and confirmed that ETBF and one specific mRNA can be used as biomarker to indicate treatment effects and work as treatment targets for inflammatory bowel disease and colorectal cancer.

The research was published by the leading journal Gastroenterology.

IBD is characterized by chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract. Most people with IBD are diagnosed between the ages of 15 and 40. Though the incidence of IBD in Asia is lower than that in Western countries, its prevalence has risen quickly in the past decade.

Colorectal cancer has become the top digestive system ailment in urban areas in China due to a more Western-style diet and lifestyle. It has become the second leading cancer among Shanghai residents, following lung cancer, according to the Shanghai Health Commission.