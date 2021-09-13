News / Metro

Vaccinations available for expat youth aged 12-17

  18:02 UTC+8, 2021-09-13
Foreign nationals aged 12-17 will be able to make reservations for vaccination against COVID-19 in Shanghai beginning at 8pm on Wednesday.
  18:02 UTC+8, 2021-09-13       0

Foreign nationals aged 12-17 will be able to make reservations for vaccination against COVID-19 in Shanghai beginning at 8pm on Wednesday, the city's pandemic prevention and control leadership office announced on Monday.

Reservations can be made via the Health Cloud online platform, or jiankangyun in Chinese, with passports, international travel documents, or other identity certificates. Information of minors' parents or guardians, including names, identification documents and contact details, are also required.

Minors should be accompanied by a parent or guardian to the vaccination site at which they've made their reservation at the appointed time. They need to bring along their passports, international travel documents, or other identification documents they have used to make the reservation.

At the vaccination site, an informed consent form and a disclaimer form must be signed before inoculation.

Vaccine recipients will undergo a 30-minute medical observation immediately after vaccination.

If parents or guardians cannot accompany minors to receive the vaccine, they can authorize other adults and sign a power of attorney.

Vaccinated persons are advised to pay close attention to their health conditions in the 14 days following the inoculation and go to the hospital in case of serious adverse reactions.

Currently, only inactivated vaccines developed by China are available, and two doses are required. Expats who have local medical insurance under China's social security system can enjoy free vaccination like their Chinese peers. Otherwise, there is a cost of 100 yuan (US$15.50) for each dose.

