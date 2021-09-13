Survey questionnaire for skin health in adolescents
Adolescence is a critical period in a child's growth, physically and mentally, no matter for the child him or herself, or for the parents and even the whole society. As we all know, skin is the first and major protection of the body, and skin health sometimes matters in interpersonal communication. So adolescents who suffer from skin problems likely have low self-esteem and negative emotions, which might affect their normal life.
Through this survey, we aim to enhance the awareness of skin health among adolescents, and call on the general public and parents to pay extra attention to this issue. How much do you know about this topic? We sincerely invite you to participate in our survey! (The information collected in the survey will only be used for research and analysis. Please rest assured that your information will be strictly kept confidential.)
Questions:
1. How old is your child?`1.请选择您孩子的年龄：
2. Does your child have or has he/she had the following skin problems? (Multiple-choice)`2. 您孩子的皮肤是否存在或曾经存在以下相关症状？（多选）
3. Is or was your child diagnosed with the following disease(s)? (Multiple-choice)`3. 您的孩子是否被确诊或曾经确诊过以下疾病？（多选）
4. Has your child had any of the following conditions due to skin problems? (Multiple-choice)`4. 您的孩子是否因皮肤问题，产生过以下情况？（多选）
5. When a skin problem occurs, what measures do you take for your child? (Multiple-choice)`5. 若皮肤状况出现问题，您会对孩子采取哪些应对措施？（多选）
6. Atopic dermatitis is a refractory systemic immune-driven disease mostly caused by repeated episodes of infantile eczema. About 50% of children with atopic dermatitis have recurring symptoms in adolescence and adulthood. Have you heard of it before? (Single-choice)`6. 特应性皮炎是一种难治性的系统性免疫疾病，多数患者由婴儿湿疹反复发作迁延而成，大约50%的儿童特应性皮炎患者，在青少年和成人时期有复发症状产生。您此前听说过特应性皮炎吗？（单选）
7. If your child has been diagnosed with eczema, allergy, etc, before, did it later turn into atopic dermatitis? (Single-choice) If no, then go to the end of survey. `7. 若孩子曾经被确诊过湿疹、过敏等，后来是否也确诊了特应性皮炎？（单选）
8. Atopic dermatitis is not only a skin disease, but also a systemic immune-driven disease. Patients may suffer from other comorbidities. Has your child been diagnosed with the following disease(s)? (Multiple-choice)`8. 特应性皮炎不仅是皮肤病，也是一种系统性免疫性疾病，可能合并其他共病。您的孩子是否曾被确诊以下疾病？（多选）
9. If your child has atopic dermatitis, has any of the following situations happened? (Multiple-choice)`9. 若您的孩子已被确诊特应性皮炎，是否发生过以下情况？（多选）
10. Did your child’s illness affect your family life? (Multiple-choice)`10. 您的孩子患病是否给家庭造成以下负担？（多选）
11. If your child lives with atopic dermatitis, which of the following two factors will be prioritized when seeking treatment? (Only 2 options allowed)`11. 若您的孩子患有特应性皮炎，为寻求治疗时，会优先考虑以下哪两个因素？（仅可选2个选项）