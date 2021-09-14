Pudong, Hongqiao airports to resume normal operation today

Flight operations will be gradually resumed at Shanghai's two airports on Tuesday as Typhoon Chanthu's impact on the city wanes.

Ti Gong

The Hongqiao International Airport resumed arrivals and departures of its passenger flights at 10am, while Pudong International Airport will resume operations at 2pm.

All flights at both airports have been canceled since 11am on Monday because of the typhoon.

Airlines have been offering free ticket refunds and flight changes to customers. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight information with their carriers regularly.

The airport authority will release further flight adjustments according to the typhoon's movement.

Chanthu's eye was about 215km from Shanghai at 6am on Tuesday, moving northeast over the East China Sea, said the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.