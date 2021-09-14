Digital applications to drive transformation of Changning

Ten key digital and smart applications were released in downtown Shanghai on Tuesday to provide brand new economic, life convenience. and social governance experiences.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Ten key digital and smart applications were presented in downtown Shanghai on Tuesday to provide brand-new economic, life and social governance experiences.

The applications were presented in Changning District at a digital transformation promotion meeting as pilot projects to be promoted across the city. They are expected to speed up digital transformation and improve people's daily lives.

They include the Hongqiao Digital Mall, featuring additional online shopping platforms and a wider usage of digital renminbi.

The SIMIC Valley innovation park near Zhongshan Park will develop and showcase artificial intelligence applications. The office building was renovated from the former Printemps Department Store on Dingxi Road, which closed in April 2019.

More AI as well as digital manufacturing, health, traveling and innovation applications will be debuted at the Hongqiao Linkong Digital Economy Park.

The digital life convenience applications mainly deal with education, medical services, senior care, and travel and accommodations.

A Medical Data Open Platform will integrate all the medical data and services in the district. The data can be shared by hospitals across the city with the premise of privacy protection.

The "one-button" elderly care platform allows senior residents to make medical appointments and emergency calls from home, as well as calling cabs or having meals delivered.

Smart applications and high-tech gadgets will be installed in communities to help ensure the security, comfortable living, and healthy and convenient life of Changning residents.

Yang Jian / SHINE

The "Digital Hotel" application will include online booking, room selection, and fast check-in and check-out, as well as smart control of room equipment.

A total of 100 such smart applications will be released in Changning, according to the district's three-year plan to promote digital transformation.

Wang Lan, Changning's Party secretary, said the district aims to take the lead in the digital transformation process among local districts.

The applications mainly focus on the economy, life and social governance to cap Changning's ambition to become a quality district with global influence, Wang said.

A "Digital Waiter" program will further promote the city's Government Online-Offline Shanghai portal, a self-service machine integrating Shanghai's e-governance platforms with residential and office buildings.

The upgraded "Urban Operation Platform 3.0" system can monitor urban operation, predict risks and trends, and allocate resources as well as interact with staff members, according to the plan.

Changning is home to over 4,900 Internet companies involved in e-commerce, touchless delivery, online education, online entertainment, new mobile transportation, and online finance. Leading enterprises such as Meituan, Pinduoduo and Ctrip are based in the district.

Many Internet companies have altered their business models amid the pandemic and now focus on livestreaming sales and e-commerce, according to the district government.