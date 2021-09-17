Mountaineering center unveiled at Songjiang-financed Tibet town

A ceremony marking the unveiling of a mountaineering center and donation of caravans was held in Qomolangma Town, a Songjiang-financed tourist transit center in Shigatse, Xizang.

A ceremony marking the unveiling of a mountaineering center and donation of caravans was held in Qomolangma Town, a Songjiang-financed tourist transit center in Shigatse, Xizang Autonomous Region, on August 24.

Shigatse, a designated city for Shanghai to offer aid, has rich natural resources, including Mount Qomolangma and serac band that have been admired by countless mountaineers and tourists.

The mountaineering center, a key project in Shanghai's assistance programs for Xizang, is a tourist experience venue that promotes mountaineering history and culture.

Qomolangma Town, where the center is located, is about 49 kilometers from Qomolangma and a necessary trip toward the mountain, its Gama Valley and Mount Lhotse.

It's the result of the village revitalization campaign that the ninth batch of cadres from Shanghai to facilitate the development of Xizang has carried out after poverty alleviation was achieved in Shigatse in 2020.

So far, the town has completed the construction and interior decoration of its commercial square, mountaineering center and caravan campsite. In addition to a waste sorting, collection and transfer station, the town is setting up a sewage treatment plant.

"A clean natural environment is invaluable. So, while aiding Xizang, we also make environmental protection a priority," said Li Xiaohui, chief of the coordination group of the ninth batch of cadres from Shanghai to aid Xizang.

"We're all expecting construction of Qomolangma Town to be completed. It is so clean and has good roads. We hope tourists will stay here and help our tourist industry after its completion," said a local resident.

During the unveiling ceremony, Shanghai Real Estate Group Co donated ten caravans to Tashijong Village to help boost the local tourist economy.

In addition, 219 National Highway, after its completion, will connect to 318 National Highway and link the five counties of Shigatse City together.

"Relying on the Qomolangma tourism circle, we'll help develop the plateau agriculture and husbandry sectors, as well as the handicraft industry of minority nationalities," said an official from Shanghai.