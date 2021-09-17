Songjiang firm creates face masks with folding brackets

Face masks with folding brackets to prevent fogging on spectacles have been developed by a Songjiang company.

Ti Gong

As wearing face masks has become a necessity amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, near-sighted people wearing glasses are finding it annoying as ordinary face masks often cause fogging on their glasses.

Shanghai Zhimi Air Purification Technology Co, a company based in Songjiang's Sijing Town, has solved the problem.

"Our face masks, using folding brackets, can aptly fit facial contours. Not only can they prevent fogging on glasses, they also have a protective effect," said Zhou Liang, CEO of the company.

"A highly water-permeable elastic composite material can reduce vapor inside the face mask and increase wearing comfort. The large cavity under the bracket can reduce breathing resistance. In addition, the antibacterial material inside the mask can extend its protective time," Zhou added.

The company has applied for two patents, 15 utility model patents and 11 design patents for the face mask.