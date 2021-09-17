News / Metro

Songjiang firm creates face masks with folding brackets

Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-09-14       0
Face masks with folding brackets to prevent fogging on spectacles have been developed by a Songjiang company.
Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-09-14       0
Songjiang firm creates face masks with folding brackets
Ti Gong

Face masks with folding brackets

Face masks with folding brackets to prevent fogging on spectacles have been developed by a Songjiang company.

As wearing face masks has become a necessity amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, near-sighted people wearing glasses are finding it annoying as ordinary face masks often cause fogging on their glasses.

Shanghai Zhimi Air Purification Technology Co, a company based in Songjiang's Sijing Town, has solved the problem.

"Our face masks, using folding brackets, can aptly fit facial contours. Not only can they prevent fogging on glasses, they also have a protective effect," said Zhou Liang, CEO of the company.

"A highly water-permeable elastic composite material can reduce vapor inside the face mask and increase wearing comfort. The large cavity under the bracket can reduce breathing resistance. In addition, the antibacterial material inside the mask can extend its protective time," Zhou added.

The company has applied for two patents, 15 utility model patents and 11 design patents for the face mask.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Songjiang
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     