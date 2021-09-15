News / Metro

Couple held for blackmailing man after affair

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  15:17 UTC+8, 2021-09-15       0
After a husband found out about an affair between his wife and another man, the couple decided to blackmail the man for 500,000 yuan.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  15:17 UTC+8, 2021-09-15       0
Couple held for blackmailing man after affair
Ti Gong

The female suspect in the case is apprehended at her home.

A couple has been detained after allegedly blackmailing a man with whom the wife had an affair, Shanghai police said on Wednesday.

The victim, a man surnamed Yang, reported the case to police in Qingpu District last month.

Yang said he met a woman surnamed Zhou back in 2019 in a WeChat group consisting of residents of the complex in which they live and began an affair with her.

However, Zhou's husband, a man surnamed Fu, found out about the affair, and together with Zhou, he asked Yang to pay 500,000 yuan (US$77,600) to them, police said.

Yang said he was threatened with violence and paid a portion of the money before he sought help from the police.

Zhou and Fu were later summoned by the police for further investigation and have confessed to the crime.

Fu said he had been in a strained relationship with Zhou for a long time, and he resented Yang when he found out about the affair, while Zhou said she was thinking about divorcing Fu and sought more money for herself after the divorce. The two then agreed to blackmail Yang for money, police said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     