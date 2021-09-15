Architecture shuttle bus to be launched during tourism festival

Shanghai's first shuttle bus taking people to experience the glamour of the city's classic architecture will be launched during the Shanghai Tourism Festival, starting on Friday.

Shanghai's first shuttle bus taking people to experience the glamour of the city's classic architecture will be launched during the Shanghai Tourism Festival, local tourism authorities announced on Wednesday.

The bus service will have five stops – the May 30th Movement Monument, the Waibaidu Bridge, City God Temple, Jinling Rd E. Dock and Oriental Pearl TV Tower.

The 22-kilometer trip will last about 80 minutes and string along about 30 city architectural landmarks in both Puxi and Pudong areas, according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

It is part of the city's ongoing efforts to promote its culture and architecture.

QR codes have been attached to more than 2,400 historical buildings and protected areas in Shanghai, enabling people to "read" the stories behind them.

A digital approach will be taken this year to provide a more immersive experience for visitors.

Visitors can read the texts, some of which are bilingual, view new and old pictures, listen to audio material and watch videos of virtual tours simply by scanning a QR code with their smart phones.

The annual Shanghai Tourism Festival, in its 32nd edition, will run from September 17 to October 6.

"The duration (of the festival) has been cut and big offline activities, such as the opening and closing ceremonies, will be cancelled to prevent gatherings," Cheng Meihong, deputy director of the administration, said on Wednesday.

"Readable architecture and walking tours are the theme of this year's festival," she added.

A large number of offline activities will be replaced by online events amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Cheng revealed.