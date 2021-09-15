News / Metro

Architecture shuttle bus to be launched during tourism festival

Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:20 UTC+8, 2021-09-15       0
Shanghai's first shuttle bus taking people to experience the glamour of the city's classic architecture will be launched during the Shanghai Tourism Festival, starting on Friday.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:20 UTC+8, 2021-09-15       0

Shanghai's first shuttle bus taking people to experience the glamour of the city's classic architecture will be launched during the Shanghai Tourism Festival, local tourism authorities announced on Wednesday.

The bus service will have five stops – the May 30th Movement Monument, the Waibaidu Bridge, City God Temple, Jinling Rd E. Dock and Oriental Pearl TV Tower.

The 22-kilometer trip will last about 80 minutes and string along about 30 city architectural landmarks in both Puxi and Pudong areas, according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

It is part of the city's ongoing efforts to promote its culture and architecture.

QR codes have been attached to more than 2,400 historical buildings and protected areas in Shanghai, enabling people to "read" the stories behind them.

A digital approach will be taken this year to provide a more immersive experience for visitors.

Visitors can read the texts, some of which are bilingual, view new and old pictures, listen to audio material and watch videos of virtual tours simply by scanning a QR code with their smart phones.

The annual Shanghai Tourism Festival, in its 32nd edition, will run from September 17 to October 6.

"The duration (of the festival) has been cut and big offline activities, such as the opening and closing ceremonies, will be cancelled to prevent gatherings," Cheng Meihong, deputy director of the administration, said on Wednesday.

"Readable architecture and walking tours are the theme of this year's festival," she added.

A large number of offline activities will be replaced by online events amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Cheng revealed.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
City God Temple
Oriental Pearl TV Tower
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     