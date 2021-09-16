2 imported COVID-19 cases reported in city

They are a Chinese returning from Japan and an American. Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

Two imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is an American who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on September 11.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Japan who arrived at the local airport on September 12.

Both cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 59 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,171 imported cases, 2,082 have been discharged upon recovery and 89 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 381 local cases, 370 have been discharged upon recovery and four are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.