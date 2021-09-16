Top Shanghai traffic police official under probe

Tong Weizhong, a top official of Shanghai traffic police, turned himself in for alleged severe violations of discipline and law.

Tong Weizhong, a top official of Shanghai traffic police, has turned himself in after he was accused of severe violations of discipline and law, the city's discipline inspection commission said on Thursday.

Tong, 53, is the vice secretary of the Party committee, secretary of the discipline committee and the political commissar of Shanghai traffic police.

He is a native of Zhejiang Province who served in the army from 1986 to 2019 before taking up his current posts in December 2019.

He is also a member of the current Shanghai committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Tong is under probe at the inspection commission.