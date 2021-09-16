Manhole cover thief charged in the Pudong New Area

A man who stole manhole covers has been charged for breaking traffic equipment, with Pudong procurators launching a public prosecution.

The man, surnamed Zhang, was detained by public security organs for stealing four manhole covers, worth about 1,972 yuan (US$306), on Tangxia Road in the Pudong New Area on May 30.

Three men in a car suffered a punctured tire when passing over one of the uncovered manholes later on the same day.

The Pudong procurators intervened in the case and charged Zhang with the crime of damaging traffic equipment on August 19.

Manhole covers in Shanghai have drawn more attention from procurators recently because a missing cover can cause traffic accidents and also lead to serious injuries if pedestrians fall in the well accidentally.

A total of 174 people in 133 cases relating to the crime of endangering public security have been prosecuted by local procurators this year.

In addition, procurators have also targeted acts that endanger public security, such as falling objects and taking blind tracks illegally, for creating a safer environment in the city.