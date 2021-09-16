News / Metro

Firm offers big reward for finding ex-richest man of Shanxi

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  22:51 UTC+8, 2021-09-16       0
Meijin Energy Group is offering a reward of up to 21 million yuan (US$3.26 million) to obtain clues about hidden property of Li Zhaohui, the former richest man of Shanxi Province.
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  22:51 UTC+8, 2021-09-16       0

The Shanghai No.1 Intermediate People's Court said on Wednesday that Shanxi Province-based company, Meijin Energy Group, is offering a reward of up to 21 million yuan (US$3.26 million) to people who provide clues about the hidden property of Li Zhaohui, the former richest man of the province.

Li, 40, once China's youngest billionaire, used to be the chairman of the Shanxi Haixin Iron and Steel Group.

Meijing Energy Group and another Shanghai-based company, Haiboxinhui, were entangled in a 216-million yuan financial dispute in 2013.

Li bore a quarter of the joint liability for the unpaid part of the above payment obligations, the court announced in the ruling on the dispute regarding Meijin Energy Group's right to seek compensation from Haiboxinhui and Li.

Meijin Energy Group promised a reward of 100,000 yuan to people who provide information about Li's whereabouts and succeed in finding him. The money will be released within three working days from the date of finding Li.

And those offering authentic and effective clues about Li's assets, which have not yet been ascertained by the court, can earn rewards of up to 21 million yuan, which equals to 10 percent of the actually executed assets. Once it is found to be true, and the property is executed properly, the reward will be released.

The rewarding period is one year, from September 10, 2021 to September 9, 2022.

The chairperson of Haiboxinhui is Li's younger sister Li Zhaoxia.

In 2017, Li was blocked from traveling abroad following his involvement in the dispute.

He was listed as a dishonest person in 2018 and continued to be barred from going aboard.

He took over the Shanxi Haixin Iron and Steel Group in 2003, when he was 22 years old, after his father was shot to death.

In 2007, Li became the youngest billionaire in Shanxi, thanks to his knowledge of the capital market.

He became famous after he married Chinese actress Che Xiao in 2010. After a two-year marriage, they divorced.

Contact: Judge Qin

Work number: 021-62955020 ( Please call on working hours during working days)

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     