1 imported COVID-19 case reported in city

One imported COVID-19 case was reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The patient is a Chinese working in Tanzania who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on September 8.

The patient has been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,172 imported cases, 2,086 have been discharged upon recovery and 86 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 381 local cases, 370 have been discharged upon recovery and four are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.