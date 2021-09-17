Police bust fake Louis Vuitton mooncake scam, arrest 6

City police have made 20 arrests in four counterfeit mooncake cases in the past two weeks.

Ti Gong

Six suspects have been nabbed for allegedly producing fake Louis Vuitton mooncakes, Shanghai police said on Friday.

Police raided the gang on Wednesday and seized over 500 boxes of the fake products and over 10,000 unpacked mooncakes claimed to be of the same brand.

The authentic counterparts of the seized products are said to be worth over 1 million yuan (US$155,000).

Over the past two weeks, police detained another 14 suspects in three fake mooncake cases and seized fakes whose authentic counterparts are estimated to be worth over 11.5 million yuan.

The suspects allegedly produced mooncakes under famous brands with no authorization from the brand owners.