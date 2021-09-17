News / Metro

Travel coupons for magical Shangri-La issued in city

Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:26 UTC+8, 2021-09-17       0
Authorities from golden triangle area of Sichuan, Yunnan and Xizang areas release 10 themed routes to lure holidaymakers.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:26 UTC+8, 2021-09-17       0

5 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Scenic wonders of the magical Shangri-La region.




  • Scenery of great Shangri La region

Tourism authorities from Sichuan and Yunnan provinces and Xizang Autonomous Region delivered travel coupons to Shanghai residents and released 10 themed routes in the great Shangri-La region on Friday ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays.

The great Shangri-La scenic area located in the golden triangle area of Sichuan, Yunnan and Xizang comprises 82 counties (districts).

The 10 routes will take tourists on a wonder journey to experience the magnificent natural landscapes and breathtaking beauty of snowy mountains, valleys, grasslands, lakes and primeval forests.

Among these, an 18-day route along 318 National Highway promises a heaven-like trip stringing together stops such as Chengdu, Kangding, Litang, Daocheng Yading Nature Reserve, Nyingchi, Delingha and Tianshui.

Another driving route from Shanghai will take tourists to Yajiang, Batang, Bomi, Lanzhou and Lhasa.

Performances and lucky draws were held in Shanghai on Friday. The event was jointly hosted by Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and Xizang Autonomous Region Tourism Development Department.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     