Travel coupons for magical Shangri-La issued in city

Authorities from golden triangle area of Sichuan, Yunnan and Xizang areas release 10 themed routes to lure holidaymakers.

5 Photos | View Slide Show › Scenic wonders of the magical Shangri-La region.













Scenery of great Shangri La region

Tourism authorities from Sichuan and Yunnan provinces and Xizang Autonomous Region delivered travel coupons to Shanghai residents and released 10 themed routes in the great Shangri-La region on Friday ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays.

The great Shangri-La scenic area located in the golden triangle area of Sichuan, Yunnan and Xizang comprises 82 counties (districts).

The 10 routes will take tourists on a wonder journey to experience the magnificent natural landscapes and breathtaking beauty of snowy mountains, valleys, grasslands, lakes and primeval forests.

Among these, an 18-day route along 318 National Highway promises a heaven-like trip stringing together stops such as Chengdu, Kangding, Litang, Daocheng Yading Nature Reserve, Nyingchi, Delingha and Tianshui.

Another driving route from Shanghai will take tourists to Yajiang, Batang, Bomi, Lanzhou and Lhasa.

Performances and lucky draws were held in Shanghai on Friday. The event was jointly hosted by Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and Xizang Autonomous Region Tourism Development Department.