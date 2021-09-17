Tomorrow's air defense alarm no cause for panic

An air defense alarm will sound in three intervals from 11:35am to 11:58am, except for areas around Pudong and Hongqiao airports.

There is no need for panic when you hear sirens sound at noon on Saturday, the 21st National Defense Education Day, said the Shanghai Civil Defense Office.

People are advised to stay calm when they hear the sirens. Residents not taking part in drills do not need to take any action, according to the office.

Air defense drills will be organized tomorrow throughout the city as well.