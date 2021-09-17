News / Metro

Cyber security focus of a poster design exhibition

More than 100 posters featured from annual competition that attracted entries from hundreds of students.
The Yangtze River Delta region cyber security poster design exhibition opened in Qingpu District on Friday to raise public awareness on cyber safety.

In its second year, the poster design competition attracted several hundred students from nine universities to submit works.

They are from Tongji University, Donghua University, Shanghai Normal University, Shanghai University of Engineering Science, Shanghai Institute of Technology, Anhui University, Hefei University of Technology, China Academy of Art and Nanjing University of the Arts.

After two months of collection and evaluation, 109 works were included in the exhibition held at Ke Art Museum.

The posters on display cover a wide range of topics such as cyber technology security, finance security and personal information protection.

The exhibition will move later to major cultural and tourism venues in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.

It is jointly hosted by cyberspace authorities in Qingpu, Wujiang District of Suzhou, Jiangsu Province and Jiashan County in Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province.

The exhibition is part of the China Cyber Security Week to be held from October 11 to 17 this year.

Ti Gong

Winners of the cyber security poster design competition pose for a photo.

Source: SHINE
