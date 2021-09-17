News / Metro

Domestic surgical robot conducts remote knee joint replacement surgeries

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:29 UTC+8, 2021-09-17       0
Medical experts in Shanghai conducted two long-distance knee joint replacement surgeries by controlling domestically made orthopedic surgical robots via 5G technology on Friday.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:29 UTC+8, 2021-09-17       0
Domestic surgical robot conducts remote knee joint replacement surgeries
Ti Gong

Medical experts in Shanghai control two surgical robots in Guangdong and Yunnan provinces to conduct knee joint replacement surgery on Friday.

Medical experts from Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital conducted two long-distance knee joint replacement surgeries by controlling domestically made orthopedic surgical robots via 5G technology on Friday.

One patient in Guangdong Province and the other in Yunnan Province received the surgery in their hometowns instead of having to travel to Shanghai.

It is the first 5G-based remote knee joint replacement surgery using a Chinese-developed orthopedic robotic system, experts said.

Both surgeries ran quickly and smoothly.

Dr Li Huiwu from Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital, a leading expert on the development of domestically made orthopedic surgical robots, said both patients are expected to walk and start rehabilitation on Saturday.

"Robot-assisted artificial knee joint replacement is more precise, minimally invasive and individualized. We want to introduce more high-quality medical resources and technologies to grassroots hospitals around the nation to benefit more patients, who can enjoy good medical services near their homes ," Li said.

The surgical robot developed by Li and his team is the first registered domestic joint surgical robot that has completed clinical trials, the hospital said.

Domestic surgical robot conducts remote knee joint replacement surgeries
Ti Gong

Doctors discuss the surgeries via 5G technology.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     