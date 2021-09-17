News / Metro

Experts share views on lung-related issues

Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:30 UTC+8, 2021-09-17       0
In China and cross the world, lung cancer is the most prevalent cancer and leading cause of cancer-related death. About 710,000 people die from lung cancer every year in China.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:30 UTC+8, 2021-09-17       0
Experts share views on lung-related issues
Li Qian / SHINE

Medical experts explain common lung problems.

Medical experts explained common lung problems to ease people's tensions over the top killer – cancer – at an event held at the Shanghai Science Hall on Thursday during the weeklong activities to celebrate this year's National Science Popularization Day.

In China and cross the world, lung cancer is the most prevalent cancer and leading cause of cancer-related death. About 710,000 people die from lung cancer every year in China alone. It has raised public awareness for lung exams, and an increasing number of small nodules have been discovered, making patients panic.

"Nodules are just what we call abnormal CT scans," said Dr Jiang Gening, a leading clinical expert from the Shanghai Pulmonary Hospital. "They don't necessarily cause cancer, and there are many cases where nodules disappear naturally."

Medical experts Sun Xiwen, Yang Yang and Zhao Xiaogang also shared their views about treatment of lung problems.

The event was co-sponsored by the pulmonary hospital and the Shanghai Association for Science and Technology.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     