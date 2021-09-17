News / Metro

Hengsha celebrates bounty of its harvest

Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  19:33 UTC+8, 2021-09-17       0
People on Hengsha Island celebrated the harvest on September 17, and treated guests with things like sweet and fragrant figs, grapes, kiwifruit, millet and taro.
Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  19:33 UTC+8, 2021-09-17       0

People on Hengsha Island celebrated the harvest on September 17, and treated guests with sweet and fragrant figs, grapes, kiwifruit, millet, taro and other high-quality agricultural products from the island.

Hengsha, the smallest of the three islands in Chongming District, plays its part in promoting modern agriculture in Shanghai.

During the celebration, local high-quality agricultural products such as rice, oranges and crabs were favored by businessmen all over the country.

Hengsha celebrates bounty of its harvest
Li Xinran / SHINE

A villager introduces Hengsha Island specialties to a visitor.

Orders totaling 135 tons were placed on Hengsha rice on September 17, while Hengsha Village government reached deals with nine distributors.

The celebration, which runs through September 30, also shows Hengsha's efforts to build a pilot demonstration area for a world-class ecological island.

In Hengsha, nearly 300 hectares of rice paddies that use no chemicals are treated in a smart way. Farmers use smart phones to monitor the whole growth process.

"With your fingertips sliding on a mobile phone screen, you can see the real-time information such as air humidity, temperature, light, wind speed and rainfall," said a Hengsha farmer.

Scientific data will also help farmers decide when to transplant seedlings, fertilize and harvest.

All of these capabilities have been achieved through the agricultural ecological cloud platform of Hengsha Village, which integrates the functions of real-time field observation and meteorological monitoring, as well as data browsing.

Hengsha celebrates bounty of its harvest
Li Xinran / SHINE

Agricultural tourism is getting popular in Hengsha.

Moreover, agricultural tourism puts Hengsha on the right track for sustainable development. In recent years, colorful rice planting and farming experiencing have become the development focus of Hengsha.

The "pastoral poetry" project jointly developed by Fengle and Xinyong villages covers more than 210,000 square meters. In recent years, the scenic spot has not only attracted tens of thousands of visitors, but also promoted the sales of local agricultural products.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     