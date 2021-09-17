Good weather forecast for upcoming holiday

Shanghai is likely to see lovely weather over the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival, according to the city's weather authorities.

Shanghai is likely to see lovely weather over the upcoming three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday that starts from Sunday, according to the city's weather authorities.



Weather conditions are expected to be good enough to see the moon on the festival night next Tuesday, according to the authorities.



Cloudy days are expected from Sunday to Tuesday, with some thundershowers on Monday.

The mercury is forecast to be as high as 33 degrees Celsius while lows will fluctuate around 23.



Saturday will be sunny with some clouds and temperatures ranging between 20 and 30 degrees.