Play highlights role of medical staff in fight against COVID-19

A play showcasing the medical services and care in the campaign against COVID-19 will be staged at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center on October 5.

Jointly developed by local medical and art industries, the play will highlight the bravery and devotion of local medical staff in the front line of coronavirus treatment, as well as conduct discussions on respect for life.

"These are real stories about arriving in Wuhan, the then epicenter of the epidemic, the first day serving in the makeshift hospital, and how doctors work in the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center, the designated hospital for coronavirus patients in Shanghai," said Xu Jianguang, director of the Shanghai Medical Association.

Creators of the play said they wanted to pay their respects to medical staff and all people in the fight against the epidemic through the performance.