﻿
News / Metro

Doctors sink teeth into issue of veneering

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:18 UTC+8, 2021-09-18       0
Medical experts are urging people to be cautious about having their teeth veneered, ahead of National Teeth Care Day on Monday.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:18 UTC+8, 2021-09-18       0

Medical experts are urging people to be cautious about having their teeth veneered, ahead of National Teeth Care Day on Monday.

Veneered teeth have recently become popular among young people and office workers whose teeth have become discolored by coffee and cigarettes.

But there are strict criteria for veneer teeth, and not everyone is suitable, warn doctors.

Veneer teeth are thin porcelain shells that are bonded onto the front of teeth for a better appearance.

Dr Wang Ying, from Shanghai Ren'ai Hospital, said veneer teeth is a whitening and cosmetic technology, typically used for people whose teeth are chipped, discolored or slightly misaligned.

"But doctors must remove the outer layer of enamel," he said. "It is an irreversible injury to teeth, so we only suggest veneer teeth when a patient's benefit is bigger than the injury to their enamel.

"Doctors should carry out a careful check and evaluation of patient' teeth when suggesting such service."

She said people must visit licensed hospitals and clinics for consultation on veneer teeth.

Even with veneer teeth, proper dental care and regular visits to the dentist are necessary to ensure teeth safety, she added.

Experts reiterated the importance of good, proper dental care and hygiene habits, as a recent epidemiological study found 97 percent of the adult population have dental calculus, 88 percent have decayed teeth and 85 percent have gum issues.

Along with sensitive teeth, bad breath, teeth stains and dental plaque, these are the seven common dental problems among Chinese adults.

Doctors sink teeth into issue of veneering
Ti Gong

Dr Wang Ying from Shanghai Ren'ai Hospital checks a female patient.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     