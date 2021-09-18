News / Metro

Design competition open for Taicang City souvenirs

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:46 UTC+8, 2021-09-18       0
Shanghai's Yuyuan launched a souvenir design competition on Saturday for attractive innovative products for Taicang City in neighboring Jiangsu Province.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:46 UTC+8, 2021-09-18       0
Design competition open for Taicang City souvenirs
Imaginechina

The ancient Shaxi Town of Taicang in neighboring Jiangsu Province.

Shanghai's Yuyuan launched a souvenir design competition on Saturday for attractive innovative products for Taicang City in neighboring Jiangsu Province.

Designers and companies from home and abroad are invited to create official souvenirs for Taicang and invoke the history and culture of a city that dates back to the Spring and Autumn Period (770-476 BC).

Taicang aims to highlight its position as Shanghai's neighboring city and the ambition to become the "next Shanghai," according to the city's authorities.

The authority has cooperated with Shanghai's Yuyuan Culture Business Group to host the competition and pick the best products to promote its global influence amid the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region, a key national strategy of China.

Designers are required to invoke the main cultural genes of Taicang in the souvenirs such as the Loudong Culture, which originated from the ancient name of Taicang, the culture about great Chinese navigator Zheng He, who set sail from the city, as well as its large gathering of German companies.

The competition will be held among both professional designers and artists as well as college students in two separate groups.

The tourism souvenirs should be themed on Taicang's outstanding agricultural products, the Loudong Culture, the intangible culture heritages, Zheng He, German companies and modern farmlands and city.

The projects should showcase the characteristic scenery or city image of Taicang as well as its history. They must be practical, easy to carry and feature original designs.

The top award is 50,000 yuan ($7,728) for the professional group and 20,000 yuan for students. The winners will also become the contract designers of the Yuyuan Garden Malls.

Participants must send their designs to taicangwc@126.com by October 31. The final competition will be held in December 2021. They can scan the QR code with WeChat for detailed information.

Taicang, literally meaning "Emperor's Warehouse," was originally built by the Wu Kingdom of the Spring and Autumn Period (770-476 BC) as its major granary. The Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) navigator and diplomatist Zheng He set off from Taicang from 1405 to 1433 with more than 300 ships for expeditions to India and Africa.

Taicang is nowadays known as the "Backyard garden of Shanghai" and the "hometown of German companies" with about 360 firms from Germany based in the city.

Design competition open for Taicang City souvenirs
Ti Gong

The poster and QR code for the design competition.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Yangtze River
Yuyuan Garden
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     