Two new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Two imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Singapore who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on September 15.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Ghana who arrived at the local airport on August 27.

Both patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 18 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,176 imported cases, 2,096 have been discharged upon recovery and 80 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 381 local cases, 370 have been discharged upon recovery and four are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.