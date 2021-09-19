News / Metro

Public art installations enliven Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall

Public art installations are on display in the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall throughout the month to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.
Public art installations are on display in the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall throughout the month to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Avant-garde artists, including Agan, Big Yellow and Shen Yitong, have brought their new moon-themed installations, specially designed for the traditional festival.

Since last year, the pedestrian mall has made continuous efforts to combine art with commercial and social lifestyles.

In future, it will introduce more artworks to its public areas and explore more possibilities to integrate retail with culture, art and tourism.

Ti Gong

Moon-themed installations have been set up in the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall.

