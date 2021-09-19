News / Metro

Jinshan fishing festival is a great catch

Coastal Jinshan District kicked off its annual sea fishing cultural festival at the Jinshanzui Fishing Village, the city's last remaining fishing village, on Sunday.
Li Qian / SHINE

Jinshanzui Fishing Village.

Li Qian / SHINE

A performance showcases fishing culture.

Li Qian / SHINE

Jinshanzui Fishing Village is the city's last remaining fishing village.

Until the end of October, visitors can taste fresh seafood and local specialties as well as experience a variety of activities such as local sampan culture and the harvest period.

Li Qian / SHINE

Shanyang Town is emerging as a new popular destination for weekend getaways.

Li Qian / SHINE

Shanyang Town offers places for young artists to show their talent.

Li Qian / SHINE

Craftwork is on display.

At the opening ceremony, Jinshan's Shanyang Town signed strategic cooperation agreements with Yinzhou District of Zhejiang's Ningbo City, Qionggang Town of Jiangsu's Dongtai City, Mojiang County of Yunnan's Pu'er City, among others, to promote cultural and tourism exchanges.

A boatmaking workshop under the name of Zhang Chunyang was established at the village's sampan museum to carry on and promote the sampan tradition. Young artists signed contracts to set up workshops in the village to add new vitality to the area.

Li Qian / SHINE

Visitors try their hand at calligraphy.

Li Qian / SHINE

A sampan museum.

Li Qian / SHINE

A sampan model.

Li Qian / SHINE

A small workshop in the museum.

Also, a museum displaying furniture made of huanghuali, or fragrant rosewood and agalwood, some centuries old, opened to the public on Sunday.

The museum, co-built by Jinshan-born collector Zha Zheng and Jinshanzui Fishing Village Investment Management Co, displays more than 100 pieces of furniture and artwork made in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) and Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

Li Qian / SHINE

A set of furniture made of huanghuali in the Qing Dynasty.

Li Qian / SHINE

Tables made of huanghuali in the Qing Dynasty.

Li Qian / SHINE

Traditional Chinese-style chairs.

