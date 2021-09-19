Jinshan fishing festival is a great catch

Coastal Jinshan District kicked off its annual sea fishing cultural festival at the Jinshanzui Fishing Village, the city's last remaining fishing village, on Sunday.

Until the end of October, visitors can taste fresh seafood and local specialties as well as experience a variety of activities such as local sampan culture and the harvest period.

At the opening ceremony, Jinshan's Shanyang Town signed strategic cooperation agreements with Yinzhou District of Zhejiang's Ningbo City, Qionggang Town of Jiangsu's Dongtai City, Mojiang County of Yunnan's Pu'er City, among others, to promote cultural and tourism exchanges.

A boatmaking workshop under the name of Zhang Chunyang was established at the village's sampan museum to carry on and promote the sampan tradition. Young artists signed contracts to set up workshops in the village to add new vitality to the area.

Also, a museum displaying furniture made of huanghuali, or fragrant rosewood and agalwood, some centuries old, opened to the public on Sunday.

The museum, co-built by Jinshan-born collector Zha Zheng and Jinshanzui Fishing Village Investment Management Co, displays more than 100 pieces of furniture and artwork made in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) and Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

