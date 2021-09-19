News / Metro

Latest achievements shared at physics forum

Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:21 UTC+8, 2021-09-19       0
Chinese and German physicists shared their views about the development of physics at a forum held in the Shanghai Science Hall on Saturday.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:21 UTC+8, 2021-09-19       0
Latest achievements shared at physics forum
Li Qian / SHINE

Chinese and German physicists talk at an academic forum held in Shanghai.

Chinese and German physicists shared their views about the development of physics at a forum held in the Shanghai Science Hall on Saturday.

More than 10 renowned scholars, including professor Ursel Fantz from the Max Planck Institute for Plasma Physics, and Zhu Junhao and Ma Yugang, both academicians from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, talked about basic and advanced physics researches in quantum information, integrated circuits, artificial intelligence and other subjects, at the scene or through remote video.

They shared the latest academic and industrial achievements, as well as discussed scientific and technological cooperation between scientists in the two countries.

The forum was co-held by the Shanghai Association for Science and Technology and the Society of Chinese Physicists in Germany, commonly known in Germany as GDPD.

"Physics is the cornerstone of innovation," said Ma Xingfa, Party secretary and vice president of the Shanghai Association for Science and Technology.

The association has joined hands with the Pudong New Area to set up an overseas talent offshore innovation and entrepreneurship base at the free trade zone. They are in cooperation with more than 20 scientific and technological groups set up by overseas Chinese scientists to carry out academic exchanges and other events.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Pudong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     