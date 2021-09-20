4 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in city

They are all Chinese returning from Namibia, Tajikistan, Japan and Mali. Meanwhile, nine patients were discharged upon recovery.

Four imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Namibia who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on September 15.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Tajikistan who arrived at the local airport on September 15.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Japan who arrived at the local airport on September 5.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Mali who arrived at the local airport on September 17.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 95 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, nine patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,180 imported cases, 2,103 have been discharged upon recovery and 77 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 381 local cases, 372 have been discharged upon recovery and two are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.