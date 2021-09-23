News / Metro

Tidal influence forces ship to crash into Xuhui riverside waterfront

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  22:29 UTC+8, 2021-09-23       0
A ship crashed into the Xuhui riverside waterfront terrace when passing Longhua Bend on Wednesday due to tidal influence, the Shanghai maritime safety authority said.
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  22:29 UTC+8, 2021-09-23       0
Tidal influence forces ship to crash into Xuhui riverside waterfront
Ti Gong

The Zhuo Hang 6 is parked along the Xuhui riverside waterfront on the Huangpu River on Wednesday.

A ship, "Zhuo Hang 6", crashed into the Xuhui riverside waterfront terrace when passing Longhua Bend on Wednesday due to tidal influence, according to the command center of the Shanghai maritime safety authority.

The accident took place at 8:18pm on Wednesday night. There were no casualties in the accident, with no leakage found from the ship. However, about 25 meters of railing along the Huangpu River on the Xuhui riverside waterfront was damaged, according to authorities.

Two maritime patrol boats were dispatched by the Huangpu Maritime Bureau after the accident for investigation.

After a preliminary investigation, authorities said the accident was caused by an operational error when the ship entered the waters of Longhua Bend during low tide, which led to the ship instantly losing its drag force and brushing the riverside.

This is the third time that a ship has crashed into the riverside along the Xuhui waterfront area.

Hard natural conditions and crews' operational errors are two main reasons contributing to the frequent accidents in the Xuhui riverside waterfront area, according to a report in the local Jiefang Daily on Thursday.

Regardless of whether the tide is rising or falling, the waters at the Xuhui waterfront, flowing in all directions, are pressed from Pudong to Puxi, which leads to such frequent collision accidents, authorities were quoted as saying in the report.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Xuhui
Huangpu
Pudong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     