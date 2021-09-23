News / Metro

Road closures announced for upcoming National Day holiday

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  22:30 UTC+8, 2021-09-23       0
Parts of the area on both sides of the Huangpu River will be closed to traffic during evening hours from September 30 to October 7.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  22:30 UTC+8, 2021-09-23       0
Road closures announced for upcoming National Day holiday
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

The areas affected by the traffic ban for the upcoming National Day holiday.

Cars will be banned from entering many downtown areas along the Huangpu River in the evening during the upcoming National Day holiday, Shanghai police announced on Friday.

West of the river, no motor vehicles will be allowed in the area bound by Liyang Road, Changzhi Road, Tiantong Road, Qufu Road, Xizang Road, Beijing Road, Chengdu Road, Chongqing Road, Huaihai Road, Renmin Road, Dongmen Road and the riverside from 4:30pm until 11:30pm.

In a smaller area bound by Suzhou Road, Henan Road, Renmin Road, Xinkaihe Road and the riverside, all non-motor vehicles will also be banned during the same hours.

In accordance with these measures, the section of Yan'an Elevated Road east of the North-South Elevated Road will only allow cars going onto the Bund Tunnel or going off to the Bund Tunnel or Yan'an Road E. Tunnel, which in the west-to-east direction will only allow cars going off Yan'an Elevated Road.

East of the river, all motor vehicles will be banned in the area surrounded by Baibu Street, Lujiazuihuan Road, Shibu Street and the riverside.

The above rules will apply from September 30 to October 7 while the seven-day National Day holiday is from October 1 to 7.

Additionally, from 4pm to 11:30pm every day from October 1 to 7, all exits of the Nanjing Road E. Metro Station on lines 2 and 10 will be closed. The Huangpu River Sightseeing Tunnel will be closed, too. The exits and the tunnel will also be closed from 8pm to 11:30pm on September 30.

The Dongjin ferry line over Huangpu River will not operate from 3pm to 6:30pm daily from October 1 to 7.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Huaihai Road
Huangpu
National Day holiday
Nanjing Road
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     