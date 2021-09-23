Road closures announced for upcoming National Day holiday

Parts of the area on both sides of the Huangpu River will be closed to traffic during evening hours from September 30 to October 7.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Cars will be banned from entering many downtown areas along the Huangpu River in the evening during the upcoming National Day holiday, Shanghai police announced on Friday.

West of the river, no motor vehicles will be allowed in the area bound by Liyang Road, Changzhi Road, Tiantong Road, Qufu Road, Xizang Road, Beijing Road, Chengdu Road, Chongqing Road, Huaihai Road, Renmin Road, Dongmen Road and the riverside from 4:30pm until 11:30pm.

In a smaller area bound by Suzhou Road, Henan Road, Renmin Road, Xinkaihe Road and the riverside, all non-motor vehicles will also be banned during the same hours.

In accordance with these measures, the section of Yan'an Elevated Road east of the North-South Elevated Road will only allow cars going onto the Bund Tunnel or going off to the Bund Tunnel or Yan'an Road E. Tunnel, which in the west-to-east direction will only allow cars going off Yan'an Elevated Road.

East of the river, all motor vehicles will be banned in the area surrounded by Baibu Street, Lujiazuihuan Road, Shibu Street and the riverside.

The above rules will apply from September 30 to October 7 while the seven-day National Day holiday is from October 1 to 7.

Additionally, from 4pm to 11:30pm every day from October 1 to 7, all exits of the Nanjing Road E. Metro Station on lines 2 and 10 will be closed. The Huangpu River Sightseeing Tunnel will be closed, too. The exits and the tunnel will also be closed from 8pm to 11:30pm on September 30.

The Dongjin ferry line over Huangpu River will not operate from 3pm to 6:30pm daily from October 1 to 7.