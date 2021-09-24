9 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese returning from Japan, Russia, the UAE, the UK, the US, Cote d'Ivoire, Kazakhstan and Georgia. Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

Nine imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in Japan who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on September 16.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the local airport on September 17.

The third patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on September 20.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on September 20.

The fifth patient is a Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the local airport on September 9.

The sixth patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on September 21.

The seventh patient is a Chinese working in Cote d'Ivoire who arrived at the local airport on September 21.

The eighth patient, a Chinese working in Kazakhstan, and the ninth patient, a Chinese working in Georgia, arrived at the local airport on the same flight on September 21 via the Netherlands.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 230 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,203 imported cases, 2,122 have been discharged upon recovery and 81 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 381 local cases, 373 have been discharged upon recovery and one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.